Advertisement

MediaTek Helio A25 chipset for entry-level smartphones launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 1:43 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced the new MediaTek Helio A25 processor for the Indian market.
Advertisement

MediaTek has announced the launch of a new entry-level chipset in India for 4G smartphones. The company has introduced the new MediaTek Helio A25 processor for the Indian market. 

 

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is one of the first smartphones that is powered by the latest MediaTek processor. The Tecno Spark 5 Pro, launched earlier this month, also features the MediaTek Helio A25. The latest chipset comes with ARM Cortex-A53 CPU with a clock speed up to 1.8GHz along with the IMG PowerVR GE8320-class graphics processor. 

 

The chipset offers 20:9 ratio HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution smartphones enabling a great balance between sharpness and power-efficiency. The chip features a flexible LPDDR3/LPDDR4x memory controller.  ensuring device makers can easily meet their design needs.

 

Advertisement

The chip features MediaTek CorePilot technology, which enables lower power consumption and faster speeds, and offers power-aware scheduling, thermal management, and UX monitoring. MediaTek Helio A25 is equipped with the TSMC 12nm FinFET production process which boosts battery life, CPU performance, and GPU in everyday smartphones. It also supports up to 13+5MP dual-camera system and single cameras up to 16MP with AI-bokeh for portrait pictures.

 

The MediaTek Helio A25 offers low-light performance, multi-frame noise reduction and clear-image zoom technology. MediaTek Helio A25 is equipped with dual 4G SIM support and VoLTE/ViLTE service capability as well as WorldWide IMS support. It comes with MediaTek TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology that uses the best antenna combination to provide optimal signal quality at the lowest power use. The chip also offers global multi-GNSS options (GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo) with core-enhancements, ensuring a winning combination of advanced connectivity and location services.

 

Helio G35 will provide amazing gameplay: MediaTek

Alleged Huawei Enjoy 20s spotted with 6.81 inches full HD+ display and MediaTek Dimensity 800

MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones announced

Latest News from MediaTek

You might like this

Tags: MediaTek

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo F15, Oppo A91 gets Android 10 based ColoOS 7 update in India

Samsung Galaxy A21s 4GB RAM variant receives price cut in India

Exclusive: Micromax to launch two to three smartphones in September

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?
TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5

TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies