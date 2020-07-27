MediaTek Helio A25 chipset for entry-level smartphones launched

The company has introduced the new MediaTek Helio A25 processor for the Indian market.

Advertisement

MediaTek has announced the launch of a new entry-level chipset in India for 4G smartphones. The company has introduced the new MediaTek Helio A25 processor for the Indian market.

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is one of the first smartphones that is powered by the latest MediaTek processor. The Tecno Spark 5 Pro, launched earlier this month, also features the MediaTek Helio A25. The latest chipset comes with ARM Cortex-A53 CPU with a clock speed up to 1.8GHz along with the IMG PowerVR GE8320-class graphics processor.

The chipset offers 20:9 ratio HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution smartphones enabling a great balance between sharpness and power-efficiency. The chip features a flexible LPDDR3/LPDDR4x memory controller. ensuring device makers can easily meet their design needs.

Advertisement

The chip features MediaTek CorePilot technology, which enables lower power consumption and faster speeds, and offers power-aware scheduling, thermal management, and UX monitoring. MediaTek Helio A25 is equipped with the TSMC 12nm FinFET production process which boosts battery life, CPU performance, and GPU in everyday smartphones. It also supports up to 13+5MP dual-camera system and single cameras up to 16MP with AI-bokeh for portrait pictures.

The MediaTek Helio A25 offers low-light performance, multi-frame noise reduction and clear-image zoom technology. MediaTek Helio A25 is equipped with dual 4G SIM support and VoLTE/ViLTE service capability as well as WorldWide IMS support. It comes with MediaTek TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology that uses the best antenna combination to provide optimal signal quality at the lowest power use. The chip also offers global multi-GNSS options (GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo) with core-enhancements, ensuring a winning combination of advanced connectivity and location services.