LG K31 launched with dual rear cameras, Android 10

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 21, 2020 5:44 pm

LG has quietly introduced its new affordable K31 Android smartphone via its website in the US. The phone is priced at US$ 149.99 (Rs. 11,228 approx.) for a single 2GB + 32GB storage configuration and is available to buy in the US.

LG K31 features a 5.7-inch HD+ Notch FullVision display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and 18.9:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor along with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side

On the camera front, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 5-megapixel Ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling.

LG K31 is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 147.82x71.12x8.63mm and weighs 146 grams.

