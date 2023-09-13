Lava Blaze Pro 5G India launch confirmed: Know details

Lava is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in India, called the Lava Blaze Pro 5G. The smartphone has already been leaked by a tipster along with the rear design of the handset. The Blaze Pro 5G will act as the successor to the the Blaze Pro from Lava that debuted in India back in September last year.

Lava Blaze Pro 5G: What we know so far

Lava Blaze Pro 5G launch was confirmed by Sunil Raina, Business Head at Lava. “This festive season we have lined up some amazing launches that will bring 5G smartphones within everybody’s reach”, he said in a post on X. Raina also thanked the fans as the Lava Blaze 5G was awarded as the Best Smartphone of the Year.

The smartphone’s key specifications also remain unknown at the moment. However, thanks to a leak from Abhishek Yadav, we know that the smartphone will come packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. Moreover, he says that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 15,000.

As per the photo he shared, the handset seems to have a matte finish with a shiny gradient colour across the panel. It seems to have flat sides and two camera rings housing a 50MP main sensor, a secondary lens, and an LED flash unit. Yadav added that the Lava Blaze Pro 5G will launch in India by the end of this month.

If the price range suggested by Yadav is anything to consider, then the Lava Blaze Pro 5G will face stiff competition from the likes of Poco M6 Pro 5G, Redmi 12 5G, Infinix Hot 30 5G, Realme Narzo 60x 5G and more. It remains to be seen what the brand will have to offer with its new budget smartphone once the officially announcement takes place.

As for the brand’s recent launch, the Blaze 2 Pro, the new smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999. It features a Unisoc T616 chipset, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ Resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 8GB of virtual RAM, and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 256GB.