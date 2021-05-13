Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip announced with Snapdragon 888, 30W fast charging and more

Asus announced the ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip yesterday that come with Snapdragon 888 and up to 16GB of RAM on the smaller ZenFone 8

Advertisement

Asus has finally taken off the covers from its ZenFone 8 series smartphones. The lineup consists of two phones including the Asus ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip. The former is more of a compact smartphone with all the flagship specifications while the later maintains the usual bigger form factor.

The Asus Zenfone 8 is available for ordering in Europe and Taiwan. The early-bird price is €600 (approx Rs 53,300), after whichbthe cost will go up to €700 (approx Rs 62,200). The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip can be pre-ordered in Europe and Taiwan starting at €800 (approx Rs 71,100). Availability for other regions will be announced soon by the company.

Asus ZenFone 8 Specifications

Advertisement

The Asus Zenfone 8 is the smaller phone out of the two but despite being small, it has some high end specs that are better than the ZenFone 8 Flip. It sports a 5.9“ FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 1100-nits of peak brightness. There's also an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the optics, you get a dual-camera setup consisting of the 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, PDAF along with a 12MP Sony IMX363 ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 113-degree FoV. The smartphone can shoot up to 8K @ 24fps through the primary sensor and has EIS support as well. On the front, you get a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with f/2.45 aperture for selfies.

The Asus Zenfone 8 is backed by a 4000mAh battery which has support for 30W fast charging. Connectivity options include USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and GPS. The phone runs on Android 11 based on ZenUI 8. Additional features include linear vibration motor, IP68 water and dust resistance, dual super linear speakers with Dirac HD Sound (7-magnet top speaker, 3-magnet bottom), and triple microphones with OZO Audio Zoom & Noise Reduction Technology.

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip Specifications

The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip gets a bigger 6.67″ FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 200Hz touch sampling rate, 110% DCI-P3, 1000-nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. You also get an optical fingerprint sensor beneath the display.

The phone is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 chipset with Adreno 660 GPU coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage is expandable on this phone via the MicroSD card slot up to 2TB.

The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip has a triple camera setup on the back including the same 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, PDAF along with a 12MP Sony IMX363 ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 113-degree FoV. The third sensor is an 8MP OmniVision OV08A telephoto camera that offers 3x magnification (80 mm focal length) and up to 12x digital zoom.

As its a flip camera module, these cameras can be used to click selfies as well. When you switch to the selfie mode, the cameras will flip towards you therefore, allowing you to take selfies and make video calls. The cameras on the back are protected by the Gorilla Glass 3.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 based on ZenUI 8. Connectivity options are the same as the ZenFone 8 except the 3.5mm headphone jack which the ZenFone 8 Flip misses out on. Additional features include stereo dynamic speakers with Dirac HD Sound (5-magnet bottom), and triple microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology. This phone doesn't have IP68 water resistance.