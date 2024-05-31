Apple To Bet Big On AI-Powered Siri In iOS 18

Apple is set to host WWDC 2024 from June 10 and one of the major software related announcements would be iOS 18, which is now being rumoured to introduce an all-new powerful and upgraded version of Siri with AI capabilities. Furthermore, iOS 18 is also expected to introduce a redesigned Settings App along with changes to the Control Center as well.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple will allow Siri to access various functions of an app so it can perform various tasks within those apps, all thanks to the new AI technology it will be integrating within its voice assistant. “The new system will allow Siri to take command of all the features within apps for the first time,” sources close to the development told the publication.

”That change required a revamp of Siri’s underlying software using large language models — a core technology behind generative AI — and will be one of the highlights of Apple’s renewed push into AI,” sources who wished to remain anonymous told Bloomberg. These new capabilities will allow Siri to navigate through iPhones and iPads running iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, respectively, more precisely.

For instance, users will be able to ask Siri to open individual documents, move a note to another folder, send or delete an email, open a particular publication in Apple News, email a web link, or even aski the device for a summary of an article. Apple will also utilise AI to analyse what people are doing on their devices and automatically enable Siri-controlled features.

Initially, the new Siri will handle one command at a time, but Apple has plans to support chain commands in the future as well. For example, they could ask Siri to summarize a recorded meeting and then text it to a colleague in one request. In other words, it will be able to perform a task followed by another task that’s linked to the first one, hence, the name, Chain Commands.

However, you may not expect this feature to arrive before next year, as it’s one of the more complex ones to implement. Instead of releasing it with iOS 18, the update could be introduced in 2025 as one of the major subsequent updates to the software. What may come next month could include voice memo transcriptions and summaries, instant recaps of websites and notifications, automated message replies, advanced photo editing, and AI-generated emojis.

Aside from this, Mark Gurman also posted on X that iOS 18 will bring a revamped Settings app as well. The app will be “getting a new UI with a reorganized, cleaner layout that’s more simple to navigate.” Not only that but it will also feature a much improved search. As per Gurman, there are updates to the Control Center also.