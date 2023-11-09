Apple Music on Android gets updated with new widgets, SharePlay in Car, playlist cover and more

Apple Music was recently updated on iPhones with iOS 17.1 to get a new set of features such as Playlist covers and some of those are now making their way to the Android version of the app. Aside from that, Apple Music on Android is also getting new widgets, SharePlay in Car and more.

If you use Apple Music on Android, an update has been seeded via the Play Store that brings Playlist covers so you can set one of the pre-designed ones as your choice of cover for your Playlist. Then there’s added support for SharePlay in Car so anyone in a particular vehicle can control what music is being played. This feature was introduced in iOS 17 and was unveiled back in June of this year.

Apart from that, the Android version of the Apple Music App now has new widgets, which now increases the total number of widgets from 2 to 4. The widgets can be used check what’s playing currently, top charts, recently played, as well as recommendations.

Lastly, there’s more to favourite in the app now. This means you can now favourite songs, playlists and albums using the new ‘Star’ icon. Once you favourite them, they’ll then appear in your library for easy access. So these were all the features that have been made available in the latest update for the Apple Music app on Android.

