Apple Days on Amazon offering discounts on iPhone X, iPhone XS

Amazon has today announced ‘Apple Days’ which offers a host of exciting deals and offers on latest iPhone X series, iPhone 11, Apple Watch, MacBook, iPad and more. The Apple Days sale is already live on Amazon.in and will continue until March 21.



Customers can get iPhone X series at its lowest price ever, with iPhone XS Max being available at Rs 69,900 and iPhone XS (512 GB) at Rs 79,900. Prime members can avail an additional discount of Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 on both the models respectively.



During Apple Days, iPhone XR (128 GB) will be available at a price of Rs 50,900 and iPhone 11 starting Rs 64,900. They can also avail an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11 and up to Rs 3,000 on iPad Max using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Card.



During Apple Days sale on Amazon, you can also get up to Rs 30,000 discount on Macbooks with no cost EMI and exchange offer. Apple Watch will be available for a base price of Rs 20,900.