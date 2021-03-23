Advertisement

  • TheMobileIndian
  • How To
  • Mobile
  • OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2021 12:35 pm

Latest News

Here are all the details about the live stream, features, specs, expected pricing of the highly awaited OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Watch.
Advertisement

OnePlus will be finally launching its OnePlus 9 series along with OnePlus Watch today after weeks of anticipation. OnePlus 9 series will include three devices - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R.

 

Here are all the details about the live stream, features, specs, expected pricing of the highly awaited OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Watch.

Advertisement

 

The OnePlus 9 series is scheduled today at 7:30pm IST (10am EDT or 2pm GMT). It will be livestreamed through OnePlus' official channels on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. You can click on the video link below to watch the OnePlus 9 series launch in India.

 

 

OnePlus 9 Series Expected Pricing

 

Just hours ahead of the official launch, the pricing details have been leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav. OnePlus 9 is said to start at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 54,999.


OnePlus 9 Pro is rumoured to be priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

 

OnePlus 9R, on the other hand is siad to be priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

 

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus Watch will be priced at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 12,900).

 

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro rumoured specifications

 

OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels along with a hole-punch cut out on the top left corner of the screen. The OnePlus 9 Pro is listed with a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3216 pixels resolution.

 

Both the phones are listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. They will run on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. In terms of battery, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are both rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery.

 

For the optics, the OnePlus 9 Pro might have a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, an 8-megapixel tertiary camera, and another 2-megapixel sensor.

 

OnePlus 9 should sport a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

 

OnePlus 9R rumoured specifications


OnePlus 9R is said to feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 9R will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera as well. On the battery front, the phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh.

 

OnePlus Watch rumoured specifications


OnePlus Watch will have IP68 water and dust resistance, sport an SpO2 sensor, workout detection, sleep tracking, and 4GB of integrated storage. The watch is expected to be offered in black and silver colours.

 

The OnePlus Watch will display notifications from the connected device, a standard feature present in other watches as well, and will also let you control music on your smartphone. It will come with 4GB of storage and will also work as a remote control for OnePlus TVs.

 

The smartwatch will run on RTOS, and will feature 402mAh battery. For features, the OnePlus Watch will come with a bunch of them including health and fitness-related ones. It is also rumoured to have a Cobalt Limited Edition with a special vegan leather strap.

OnePlus Watch to launch on March 23 alongside OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging while the OnePlus 9 will support 15W

OnePlus Watch revealed in all its glory

OnePlus 9R 5G officially teased with gaming triggers ahead of March 23 launch

OnePlus 9 series specifications leaked once again

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C25 goes official with Helio G70, 6,000mAh battery, and 48MP triple cameras

Motorola G50 5G design revealed through TENAA listing

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies