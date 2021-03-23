OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Here are all the details about the live stream, features, specs, expected pricing of the highly awaited OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus will be finally launching its OnePlus 9 series along with OnePlus Watch today after weeks of anticipation. OnePlus 9 series will include three devices - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R.

The OnePlus 9 series is scheduled today at 7:30pm IST (10am EDT or 2pm GMT). It will be livestreamed through OnePlus' official channels on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. You can click on the video link below to watch the OnePlus 9 series launch in India.

OnePlus 9 Series Expected Pricing

Just hours ahead of the official launch, the pricing details have been leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav. OnePlus 9 is said to start at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 54,999.



OnePlus 9 Pro is rumoured to be priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

OnePlus 9R, on the other hand is siad to be priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus Watch will be priced at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 12,900).

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro rumoured specifications

OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels along with a hole-punch cut out on the top left corner of the screen. The OnePlus 9 Pro is listed with a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3216 pixels resolution.

Both the phones are listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. They will run on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. In terms of battery, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are both rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery.

For the optics, the OnePlus 9 Pro might have a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, an 8-megapixel tertiary camera, and another 2-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 9 should sport a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

OnePlus 9R rumoured specifications



OnePlus 9R is said to feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.



OnePlus 9R will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera as well. On the battery front, the phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh.

OnePlus Watch rumoured specifications



OnePlus Watch will have IP68 water and dust resistance, sport an SpO2 sensor, workout detection, sleep tracking, and 4GB of integrated storage. The watch is expected to be offered in black and silver colours.

The OnePlus Watch will display notifications from the connected device, a standard feature present in other watches as well, and will also let you control music on your smartphone. It will come with 4GB of storage and will also work as a remote control for OnePlus TVs.

The smartwatch will run on RTOS, and will feature 402mAh battery. For features, the OnePlus Watch will come with a bunch of them including health and fitness-related ones. It is also rumoured to have a Cobalt Limited Edition with a special vegan leather strap.