Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?







Samsung's The Wall Luxury line of modular MicroLED screen TVs comes in a variety of sizes and ratios from 73-inches in 2K definition to 292-inches in 8K definition. The Wall Luxury is also equipped with the AI picture quality engine and Quantum Processor Flex which deliver optimised picture quality scene-by-scene regardless of the original source format. The processor analyses image data to automatically calibrate the original lower resolution content to align with the modular screen’s resolution.