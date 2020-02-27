iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO







iQOO is all set to launch its exclusive offline experience stores across the country. Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, IQOO India told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to launch offline experience stores soon in the country.

“We are currently finalising the strategy for the offline market and sooner than later, we will enter the brick and mortar stores,” Arora said. He further added that the company’s first priority will be to bring touch and feel factor for its customers. “We will explore different locations where the customers can touch and feel the device and they will get to experience the features of iQOO 3. There will be a proper demo zone where they can look, feel and try the product so that they can decide how good it is,” he added. Check out the video to know more about the company's future plans for India.