Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year







Vivo’s sub-brand, iQOO, has finally announced its entry in India. Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, IQOO told The Mobile Indian that the company will launch two smartphones in the country in February.

He further revealed that the brand is planning to launch both the phones by the second week of February 2020. iQOO is planning to bring a 5G and a 4G smartphone in India. He said that both the smartphones will come loaded with a similar set of specifications and similar design language.