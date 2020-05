Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression







Infinix has today launched Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro smartphones in India. The Infinix Hot 9 is priced at Rs 8,499 and it comes in a sole variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9,499 for the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.