Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing







Asus Rog Phone Three has been launched in India Today for Rs 49,999 for 8Gb +128GB variant and Rs 57,999 for 12GB+256GB version. It will be available from 6th August on Flipkart



Rog Series of smartphones are primarily targeted at gamers and thus a lot of innovations are implemented to improve the gameplay. We have spent some time with Asus Rog Phone 3 and here is our first impression of the device.