Truke BTG Alpha TWS Review: Is the light show enough?

Truke is in the audio business for a while now and the brand’s main strategy is to compete in the budget TWS segment. With the Truke BTG Alpha TWS, the brand is betting on a distinguishing design that has RGB lights in the case and costs just Rs 1,299 (Rs 899 in sale). But is this RGB-packed design enough to recommend it?

Truke BTG Alpha: Design & Comfort

The Truke BTG Alpha TWS has an all plastic build with the case getting a transparent lid so you can see the buds resting inside. The bottom half of the case has the Truke branding with a branched design that glows when you open the case lid and hen you close it. Truke calls this a 7RGB design as there are seven colours which keep changing when the case glows. At the bottom, there’s a USB-C port for charging.

Yes, the design is distinctive and looks cool when the RGB glows but there are some annoying aspects to it. In a dark room, the RGB lights glow a lot brighter which can irritate your eyes as there’s no way to turn these off. Next, when the buds are charging, the charging indicator light on both the buds is always on till the charging completes and that’s kind of annoying as well.

Moreover, this design is very prone to scratches as it’s a transparent one. Next, the buds adopt an AirPod-like shape with no rubber tips but again, an all plastic build. Because of the shape and the plastic tips, the buds weren’t very comfortable inside the ear and I always had the feeling they would fall out of the ear, which they even did once when I bent down. The inside of the ear starts to hurt after a while and I feel silicone tips would have been a much better choice for this. Moreover, because of this, there was quite a bit of sound leak at high volumes and I could hear a considerable amount of outside noises as well.

Truke BTG Alpha: Sound, Features, Battery Life

The Truke BTG Alpha sports 13mm drivers and has support for AAC Bluetooth codec. It comes with a 40ms low latency for gaming mode and also sports Instant Paring Technology with Open-to-Pair feature. Wireless Connection is established via Bluetooth 5.3 technology with an operating range of 10 meters.

The TWS is also packed with a Dual Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that eliminates echo, wind, and noise as per the brand. And lastly, the buds have touch controls as well. However, these touch controls never worked during my time with the BTG Alpha. I tapped, swiped, tapped twice on both the earbuds but nothing worked and because of this, I couldn’t test the gaming mode as well.

However, for the sound, I can say that the buds surprisingly sound good for the price. The buds are loud enough and the highs & lows are balanced and bass lovers will surely like the sound on these. However, the mid-frequencies do overpower the other two in some songs because of which the sound gets muffled at times. But for the price, the Truke BTG Alpha does a good job.

Talking about call quality, the dual mic setup again impressed me with how it performed. The receiving end didn’t have any kind of issues in hearing me and the voice was clear. Yes they could hear background noises if there was something loud behind me such as a vehicle honking but it wasn’t very disturbing. Truke claims that you get a playtime of up to 48 hours with case and 10 hours on a single charge. In my usage, I could get close to the claimed numbers with around 8 to 9 hours playtime but at more than 70% volume.