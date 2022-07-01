Xiaomi 12 Lite design, specs revealed ahead of launch

Xiaomi 12 Lite has gone up for pre-orders in Azerbaijan while an official launch is still awaited. Where the smartphone is yet to be listed on Xiaomi Azerbaijan’s website, the Instagram handle of the same has revealed the design of the device. Moreover, an Azerbaijani website has revealed all of the device’s specifications, features, and price.

The Instagram handle of Xiaomi Azerbaijan has posted photos of the smartphone which confirms some of the key features of the device as well as its design. Per the post, the device can be pre-booked till July 8th via the company’s official website for the country. However, nothing can be seen on the official website where one can pre-book the device.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Specifications, Price

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is priced at 999 AZN (approx Rs 46,400) and is available in black, pink, and green colours. It sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120hz, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G paired with 8GB RAM & 128GB of storage.

For optics, the device will have a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, there will be a 32MP camera for selfies and video chats. Additionally, the device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13.

In related news, Xiaomi is all set to launch the 12S series in China. The series is confirmed to consist of Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Some leaks show that the Xiaomi 12S Pro will arrive in two variants out of which one will have Dimensity 9000 while the other one will get a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.