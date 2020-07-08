OnePlus 8 Pro receives OxygenOS 10.5.10 update

OnePlus 8 Pro users can use the Photochrom mode and the company has now implemented this filter on the ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus is currently rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.10 to OnePlus 8 Pro users worldwide. The update is claimed to "fix" the issue with the Photochrom filter.



As reported by XDA Developers, the new OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro is now rolling out to users in Europe and brings an "adjusted Photochrom filter." OnePlus 8 Pro users can use the Photochrom mode and the company has now implemented this filter on the ultra-wide camera. Apart from this, the update also brings a few optimizations and bug fixes.



The latest update also brings the June 2020 Android security patches. The update optimized the touch and interaction experience and optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever. It also fixed the failure to full-charge when the battery was charged to 90% and above in a few circumstances and fixed the issue with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video unable to play HD video on some machines



According to XDA’s Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, several users of the OnePlus 8 Pro are claiming on Twitter and XDA Developers that a new update pushed out for the OnePlus 8 Pro uses the wide-angle camera rather than the actual color filter camera.

