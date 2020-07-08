Advertisement

OnePlus 8 Pro receives OxygenOS 10.5.10 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 5:41 pm

OnePlus 8 Pro users can use the Photochrom mode and the company has now implemented this filter on the ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus is currently rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.10 to OnePlus 8 Pro users worldwide. The update is claimed to "fix" the issue with the Photochrom filter.

As reported by XDA Developers, the new OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro is now rolling out to users in Europe and brings an "adjusted Photochrom filter." OnePlus 8 Pro users can use the Photochrom mode and the company has now implemented this filter on the ultra-wide camera. Apart from this, the update also brings a few optimizations and bug fixes.

The latest update also brings the June 2020 Android security patches. The update optimized the touch and interaction experience and optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever. It also fixed the failure to full-charge when the battery was charged to 90% and above in a few circumstances and fixed the issue with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video unable to play HD video on some machines

According to XDA’s Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, several users of the OnePlus 8 Pro are claiming on Twitter and XDA Developers that a new update pushed out for the OnePlus 8 Pro uses the wide-angle camera rather than the actual color filter camera.

 

Changelog for OxygenOS 10.5.10

  • System
    • Optimized the touch and interaction experience
    • Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever
    • Optimized the high temperature warning to improve user experience
    • Fixed the failure to full-charge when battery was charged to 90% and above in a few circumstances
    • Fixed the issue with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video unable to play HD video on some machines
    • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06
  • Camera
    • Adjusted Photochrom filter (OnePlus 8 Pro only)
    • Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability
  • Cloud service
    • Added the file disk section in file manager: now conveniently upload and store all your files on OnePlus Cloud seamlessly (India only)
  • Network
    • Added Visible network compatibility in the U.S (Global builds only)
    • Band 46 CA combo enabled for India Network (India only)
    • Improved the stability of communication
    • Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
    • Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness

