Moto G10 Play renders surface, tipped to come with 6.5-inch display, triple rear cameras

Moto G10 Play will have a punch hole at the top left corner of the display. At the rear, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with an LED flash at the centre.

Advertisement

Moto G9 Play was announced a few months ago. Now the company is working on its successor which will be called as Moto G10 Play. The renders of the upcoming Moto smartphone with the model number XT-2117 has now surfaced online.



As per the leak by OnLeaks, Moto G10 Play will have a punch hole at the top left corner of the display. At the rear, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with an LED flash at the centre. There is also Motorola logo at the back of the device below the camera.



The Moto G10 Play will have a side fingerprint scanner. The volume rocker and power button lie on the right side. The USB-C port is at the bottom while a 3.5mm headphone jack lies at the top.



According to leak, the Moto G10 Play will measure 165.3 x 75.4 x 9.5mm and will feature a 6.5-inch display. The Motorola XT-2117 was spotted on the FCC and TUV Rheinland certifications. The TÜV Rheinland certification revealed a 4850mAh battery.



The specifications including camera, chipset, software are not known at the moment. The Moto G10 Play is expected to launch in a few weeks. We should know more details about its price and availability in the coming days.