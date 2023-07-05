iQOO 11s, iQOO TWS 1 launched: Features, Specs, Price

iQOO debuted the Neo 7 Pro in India yesterday and has now introduced iQOO 11s and the iQOO TWS 1 in China. The iQOO 11s comes as a top-notch flagship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, the brand’s first TWS earbuds offer 3D panoramic audio and support for 3D binaural recording also.

iQOO 11s: Price, Specs

The iQOO 11S starts at CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 43,100) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. The 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB are priced at CNY 4099 (approx Rs 46,500) and CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 50,000) respectively. The top-end 16GB + 1TB configuration carries a price tag of CNY 4,799 (approx Rs 54,400). It is offered in three colours – Sky Blue, Black, and the BMW Legend Edition with black, red and blue stripes.

The iQOO 11s sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2K (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution, up to 1800 nits brightness, XDR engine, HDR10+ support, and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

It packs up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For optics, the iQOO device gets a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP OIS-enabled f/1.8 Sony IMX866 VCS sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP f/2.46 portrait lens. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.5 selfie snapper.

The smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 200W fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 13-based Origin OS 3. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It also has an under-display fingerprint sensor, dual X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.

iQOO TWS 1: Price, Specs

The iQOO TWS 1 is priced at CNY 399 (approx Rs 4,500) and is offered in Black and White (BMW Edition) options.

The iQOO TWS 1 come with a 12.2mm driver unit and precision speaker magnetic circuit system. It packs iQOO’a proprietary ultra-wideband sound unit that enables a frequency response range from 5Hz to 40kHz. The TWS earphones are IP54-certified for dust and water-resistance.

The earbuds are tuned by Golden Ears Lab and certified by Qualcomm Surround Sound. They feature intelligent Active Noise Cancellation up to 49dB and minimal link delay (as low as 28ms). Additionally, the iQOO TWS1 offers dual transparency mode, multi-device dual connection, MonsterSound e-sports sound effects, 3D panoramic audio, and three microphones.

They connect wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.3, and are powered by a 420mAh battery unit that is claimed to last up to 42 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 10.5 hours of usage on a single charge. These also happen to be the first-ever earbuds to have support for end-to-end aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive audio transmission technology.

Reaching up to a bit rate of up to 1200Kbps, they deliver four times the transmission speed and twice the bandwidth of traditional Bluetooth headsets, according to the brand. They also have a Game mode with 54ms Ultra-Low Latency.