Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch launched in India

AIoT products manufacturer Fire-boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India called Ninja 3. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 is the successor to the Ninja 2 that was launched in January of 2022. The smartwatch comes with a bunch of health tracking features, bluetooth calling, sports mode tracking and more.

The Fire-boltt Ninja 3 costs Rs 1,799 in India. It will go on sale in India starting May 18th and will be available in five colour options including Black, Silver, Dark Green, Navy Blue, and Rose Gold.

Fire-boltt Ninja 3 Specifications

The Ninja 3 sports a 1.69-inch HD display with 240 x 280 pixels resolution. You can also customise its look thanks to the over 200 cloud-based watch faces.

The smartwatch comes with support for tracking 60 sports modes. These include Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Climbing among others. According to the company, the Ninja 3 has a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge.

The watch is capable of recording steps taken, total calories burnt, and heartbeat per minute. Further, the smart wearable records total distance traveled. It also offers SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring and sleep tracker.

The watch also features games like young bird, and 2048 that can be played offline. Other features include music control and camera control, games support, reminder, flashlight, alarm, stopwatch, and clock. The watch offers IP68 water and dust resistance as well.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. It is compatible with iPhones running iOS 9.0 and above, and Android devices running Android 4.4 and above.