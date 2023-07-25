Cross-Cultural Teamwork in Multicultural India Makes Samsung India Unique: J B Park

Samsung has been consistently improving its position in various markets, including India. At the side tracks of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, The Mobile Indian had a conversation with J.B. Park, the President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia. During the discussion, Park expressed his thoughts on the working style of the Samsung India team and the similarities between Indian and Korean work cultures.

Park noted that the diversity of India is reflected in the unique work culture of Samsung India, which is known for its diverse workforce. He added, ” Samsung India has 70000 employees from various cultural backgrounds. Their unique perspectives on different things contribute towards achieving broader goals.”

This diversity leads to a range of perspectives within the team. He explained, “Samsung India team come from diverse backgrounds, including various cultures, professions, and educational levels, which leads to a range of opinions. This diversity allows for the development of unique approaches tailored to specific regions.”

Talking about similarities in Indian and Korean work culture, he said, “Once you ( Indian and Korean team) have a mission and task, the level of engagement is the same.”

When discussing leadership in Korean and Indian business settings, he mentioned a “super alpha” approach that involves a strong, hierarchical command structure.

Park’s observations provide valuable insights into the dynamics of multicultural teams in global organizations. His perspective not only underscores the importance of cultural sensitivity in leadership but also highlights the potential of harnessing diversity for business growth.