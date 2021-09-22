HomeCryptoVEE Finance Lost $35 Mn due to hacking

VEE Finance Lost $35 Mn due to hacking

VEE Finance platform has suspended the deposit and borrows function

By Total Krypto Team
VEE Finance

The decentralized Finance (Defi) Platform VEE Finance has lost a total of 8804.7 ETH (around $26 million) and 213.93 BTC (around $9 million) under attack on 21 September 2021. Asa result, the platform has suspended the contracts to ensure the safety of more users’ assets. In addition, the VEE Finance platform has now suspended the deposit and borrow function, as per a statement issued by the company.

