Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression







A lot of smartphone brands have launched Note series previously, but no one can match the consistency of Samsung in this particular segment. The latest offering being #GalaxyNote20 Series. If we talk about Galaxy 20 Ultra, It comes with an Exynos 990 processor,12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging. Today we are going to talk about #Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is priced at Rs 1,04,999. Today we present the unboxing and 1st impression video of Note 20 Ultra.