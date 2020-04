Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?







Zoom video-conferencing application has gained a lot of popularity but it has encountered security issues. So, what are the alternatives to Zoom App? Although there are multiple platforms that provide video conferencing solution, a new app is making rounds on the internet. Yes, we are talking about Say Namaste application. The video conferencing app is said to be an Indian answer to Zoom. How to zoom and how to use Say Namaste?