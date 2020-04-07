Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps







The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the world. Countries are on lockdown and their governments are trying to stay afloat. In India State and Central Government are doing everything from a nationwide lockdown to the testing of plausible vaccines. In these times of unprecedented crisis, technology is our friend. Government of India and Various State governments have harnessed this power of technology to make this fight against COVID-19 stronger. They have launched various application for. Mobile platforms that cater to the different needs related to the pandemic. The apps area great way to spread awareness and gain relevant data because of the omnipresence of Smartphones. Here are the Top 5 Apps to get updates about coronavirus directly from the government.