OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 launching on April 4

OnePlus has announced that it is debuting two new products on April 4, including the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The devices will be launched at an event called ‘Larger than life – A OnePlus Nord Launch Event’. The event is going to streamed online at 7 PM IST on the mentioned date.

“OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G combines OnePlus’ signature ‘Fast and Smooth Experience’ with a design built to stand out from the crowd, including the fresh new Pastel Lime colour and simple yet charming two-circle camera layout. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G also follows on from the success of its predecessors and will pack elevated key features into an affordable package”, said the company.

The back design of the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G contains three circular cutouts with one housing the primary sensor, one housing two additional sensors and the last one having the LED flash. The OnePlus logo sits in the middle. The design of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 also resembles that of its predecessor.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

The handset will come with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming Nord device is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The Nord CE 3 Lite will run on Android 13 OS out of the box. As for the cameras, the handset will have triple cameras on the back, with a 108MP primary sensor and a couple of 2MP lenses. There is a 16MP selfie shooter.

The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is said to pack a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support