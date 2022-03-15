Itel A49 launched in India at Rs 6,499 with Android 11 (Go Edition)

Itel has launched the A49 smartphone in India that is available at a price of Rs 6,499 and comes in three colour options.

Itel has launched a new smartphone in India called Itel A49 after it debuted the Itel A27 back in Februrary. The new smartphones comes as an entry-level offering from the brand that runs on Android 11 (Go Edition), has a 4000mAh battery and comes in a single variant that has 2GB of RAM.

The Itel A49 is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB + 32GB variant in India and is available via offline retail outlets for purchase. It is available in three colourways including Crystal Purple, Dome Blue, and Sky Cyan. It also comes with an exclusive offer where consumers can avail of free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase.

Itel A49 Specifications

Itel A49 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop Full Screen display. In addition, the device runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and powered with a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. In terms of memory configurations, the phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, expandable memory up to 128GB. On the battery front, A49 is powered by a 4000mAh battery with AI Power Master.

The smartphone also comes equipped with dual security features like a multi-functional fingerprint sensor and face unlock. On the optics front, Itel A49 sports dual 5-megapixel AI rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Besides, the smartphone comes equipped with flashlight and various camera modes such as AI beauty mode, portrait mode, HDR, short video formats, AR filters and stickers, automatic adjustments of the camera effects according to Itel. Lastly, it also supports dual 4G VoLTE functionality.