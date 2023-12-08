Infinix Smart 8 HD launched in India: Should you look forward to it?

Infinix has launched a new Smart series smartphone in India, dubbed as the Smart 8 HD. The new entry-level performer comes packed with decent specifications and has been priced aggressively. The brand aims to compete with the likes of Itel A05s, Lava Yuva 2, and more with its Infinix Smart 8 HD.

Infinix Smart 8 HD: Price

Priced at Rs 6,299, the Infinix Smart 8 HD is available in a single 3GB RAM and 64GB storage trim. The smartphone can be bought at Rs 5,699 through a 10% Instant Discount on Axis Bank Card. It will start retailing on December 13 via Flipkart in Black, Green, White and Gold colours.

Infinix Smart 8 HD: Specifications

The Smart 8 HD sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. There is a punch hole at the top for the front camera. The screen offers 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 Processor paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.

As for the cameras, there is a square-shaped rear camera module for dual cameras. The Smart 8 HD has a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor and an AI lens. There is also an LED flash module next to the sensors. The handset has an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front camera sensor.

There is support for storage expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card. The Smart 8 HD packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and 4G. Finally, the Infinix Smart 8 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that supports AI face unlock, DTS sound and more.

Infinix Smart 8 HD: Competition

The brand has pitted the Smart 8 HD against Itel A05s and Lava Yuva 2. Comparing it to the former, the Smart 8 HD is clearly ahead with a better chipset, double the storage, and an extra camera on the back as well. Not only that, but Smart 8 HD also packs a bigger 5000mAh battery compared to the 4000mAh cell in Itel A05s. In addition, it also gets a higher refresh rate display with a higher touch sampling rate as well.

Against the Lava Yuva 2, the Smart 8 HD has a few advantages once again. They have similar specs, but the Smart 8 HD is priced lower at Rs 6,299 compared to Rs 6,999 of Lava Yuva 2. Furthermore, the Smart 8 HD runs on Android 13 (Go Edition), while Yuva 2 runs on Android 12.

Overall, the Smart 8 HD seems to be a decent offering at its price point. It checks most of the boxes with an eye-catching design, high refresh rate display, acceptable chipset, and a big battery.