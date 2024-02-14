Moto G24 Power Review

Moto G24 Power features an all-plastic design with glass on the front, offering an ink blue shade that appears more grey in certain lighting conditions.
The handset boasts stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos branding, delivering loud sound with clear treble and vocals for an impressive audio experience.
The fingerprint-integrated power button functions flawlessly, accurately identifying fingerprints in 9 out of 10 attempts.
Its 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate provides decent colors and acceptable viewing angles, but suffers from noticeable ghosting effects during scrolling, impacting text readability.
Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Processor and up to 8GB RAM/128GB storage, the top-end model offers decent RAM management but delivers average overall performance.
While it takes nearly 2 hours to charge, the battery performance is exceptional, lasting up to two days with light usage.
The camera experiences exposure issues, particularly in scenes with bright backgrounds, leading to blown-out highlights. However, it maintains good detail in outdoor and artificial lighting conditions, with selfies being a strong point.
Priced at Rs 8,999, the Moto G24 Power provides a great multimedia experience with impressive dual speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, acceptable display, and long-lasting battery life.