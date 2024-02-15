The Honor X9b impresses with its solid build and premium design, standing out in the mid-range segment. Unique circular camera module design with golden accents adds to its aesthetic appeal.
Boasts a 6.78-inch display, one of the best in its price range, with vibrant colors and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Outdoor visibility and contrasty images are commendable.
Single bottom speaker setup disappoints with average sound quality and lack of bass, a missed opportunity for stereo sound. Decent haptics akin to the Honor 90, but room for improvement in audio enhancement features.
Powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, the Honor X9b delivers smooth daily usage but may lag under heavy gaming. Magic OS 7.2 offers fluid animations and minimal bloatware, albeit lacking some basic Android notification features.
5800mAh battery coupled with 35W fast wired charging. Offers up to two days of usage with moderate use Charging time of 1.5 hours from 10% to 100%
Triple camera setup featuring a 108MP primary lens. Ultra-wide angle shots disappoint with color shifts, oversharpening, and poor dynamic range. Selfies and low-light photography exhibit mixed results
January 2024 security patch ensures up-to-date protection against vulnerabilities. Optimum connectivity performance enhances user experience across various networks
Limited theming options and absence of Android 14 out of the box may disappoint some users. Customization options like custom icons and Always-on display styles partially compensate for the lack of a robust theming system.
Despite minor software shortcomings, the Honor X9b offers a satisfactory user experience with its smooth performance and premium design.