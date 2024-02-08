Apple is making foldable iPhone: Report

Apple is developing two iPhone prototypes that fold horizontally, according to The Information.
Exploration into foldable iPhones began in 2018, resulting in two active prototypes resembling clamshells.
The device is not scheduled for mass production in 2024 or 2025.
Engineers encountered durability challenges, particularly with external displays prone to breaking easily.
Despite aspirations for a thin design akin to current iPhones, obstacles like battery size impede progress.
Discussions with Asian manufacturers for foldable iPhones in various sizes have taken place. Cancellation remains a possibility if design standards are not met.
Challenges persist in achieving a thin, outward-facing screen design while addressing practical component constraints.
Apple is also exploring a foldable iPad similar in size to an iPad Mini. Aim is to mitigate the crease in the display's center and engineer a flat hinge for seamless interaction
Despite ongoing efforts, a foldable iPhone or iPad is not expected to launch anytime soon. Earlier expectations for a 2024 release alongside reports of E-Ink technology testing for foldables have been postponed.