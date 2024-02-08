Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 update rolled out by Google

Google launches the next beta update for Android 14, named QPR3 Beta 1. The update focuses on bug fixes, performance enhancements, and early access to the June Pixel Feature Drop.
Build Number and Play Services Version: The update bears the build number AP21.240119.009 and Play Services version 23.50.14. It incorporates the February security patches.
AI Feature Correction: Google rectifies the inadvertent rollout of an AI feature, Circle To Search, to non-beta users in this update.
New Features and Changes: Beta testers gain access to the Circle to Search feature, previously exclusive to Pixel 8 users.
Notable changes include updates to the Android 14 logo's Easter Egg and enhancements to the Biometric Prompt Dialog.
Other improvements involve Touch Sensitivity Settings, Adaptive Touch Mode, Easy Pre-set Mode, Swipe Up to Continue feature for Pixel Fold users, and a Chat Bubble UI revamp planned for tablets.
Developer Options and Future Additions: Developer options now permit swapping the current kernel with one using a 16K page size. A potential addition, Media Processing Service Type, is anticipated in Android 15.
Availability: The update is accessible for various Pixel series devices, including Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet series.
Existing participants in the Android 14 Beta program will receive the QPR3 Beta 1 update automatically via an over-the-air (OTA) update. To enroll in the Android beta program, users can visit g.co/androidbeta.