Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, Scandisk

In today's world, everyone is hungry for storage as data files are getting bigger and bigger. Be it photos, videos, game files, music, or any other type of file, everyone needs a storage solution for storing these.

Sandisk Extreme Pro SSD

The Sandisk Extreme Pro SSD has the NVMe technology to dramatically increase transfer speeds to up to 1050 MB/s. The SSD has both the Type-A and Type-C connectors so you can work simultaneously with it on Windows, Mac or any other Machine, and has the USB 3.1 Gen2 interface.

It has a durable silicon rubber coating to deliver higher impact resistance and is also IP55 rated for water and dust resistance.

The X-factor of the SSD here is its insanely fast data transfer speeds of up to 1050MB/s that will help you in fast data transfer in no time.

The SSD is available in 3 storage variants which are 500GB, 1TB and 2TB. The SSD comes with a 5-year limited warranty straight from Sandisk.

The 500GB variant costs Rs 10,359, 1TB costs Rs 18,475 and the 2TB variant is priced at Rs 32,679.

WD MyPassport SSD

Launched just a day before, the My Passport SSD is portable storage with blazing-fast transfers. With features like 256-bit AES hardware encryption, it helps keep your content secure. The SSD is shock and vibration resistant too.

The SSD is Equipped with USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology, and also comes with a USB-C cable and USB-A adaptor so you don't face any compatibility issues. The SSD also has an simple backup feature so that you never lose your data.

Built for Mac or PC, the My Passport SSD can delivers read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s, with its USB Type-C ready port. It has built-in 256-bit AES Hardware Encryption with WD Security software which is the highlight of this SSD. The SSD will have a 5-year limited warranty.

The SSD is available in 4 colours which are blue, red, golden and grey.

The price for the 500GB variant will be Rs 8999, for 1TB it will be Rs 15,999, and for 2TB it will be Rs 28,999. The drive is available on Amazon until 30th October. Starting 13th November, the new drive will be available at a retailer near you. During the Amazon Great India Festival (16th of Oct 2020 to 13th Nov 2020) the WD My Passport SSD will be available at special prices of Rs 6999 for 500GB, Rs 12,999 for 1TB & Rs 24,999 for 2TB variant.







WD My Passport HDD

This HDD my WD has a stylish design that fits in the palm of your hand, there’s space to store, organize, and share your photos, videos, music, and documents.

The HDD comes with My Passport password protection and built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The HDD also comes with a SuperSpeed USB cable.

Included WD Discovery software lets you connect to popular social media and cloud storage services like Facebook, Dropbox, and Google Drive so you can seamlessly import, organize, and share your photos, videos, and docs to the My Passport drive to backup your online social life, which is also the X-factor for this HDD so you never lose your data.

The HDD comes with a 3-year warranty and is available in 4 colours which are White, Red, Blue and Black.

It is available in 4 storage variants, where the 1TB variant costs Rs 3,899, 2TB variant costs Rs 5,499, 4TB variant costs Rs 8,249 and 5TB variant costs Rs 9,299. The HDD is available on Amazon for purchase.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive

The top-end SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe lets you seamlessly move files between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers. The flash drive is made of metal and so is resistant.

It comes with an Auto-backup feature that will automatically back up your latest photos, videos, music, documents and contacts with the SanDisk Memory Zone app.

The flash drive supports the high-end USB 3.1 Gen 1 performance with 150MB/s read speeds so you can quickly transfer the data. This is also the X-factor of this flash drive.

The device is available in 6 storage variants. The 32GB variant sells for Rs 829, 64GB variant for Rs 1,179, 128GB variant for Rs 1,829, 256GB variant for Rs 3,099, 512GB variant for Rs 5,099 and the 1TB variant sells for Rs 12,650 on Amazon India.

SanDisk 128GB Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card

We usually need a memory card for our phones, cameras, etc and here is the one from Sandisk with amazing performance and transfer speeds of upto 100MB/s, which means around 1200 photos can be transferred within 60 seconds.

The Class 10 Micro SD card helps you shoot videos in 1080p and click high-quality photos and store it straight away on the card. This durable microSD card is waterproof, X-ray proof, shock-proof and temperature-proof which is the highlight of this storage solution.

It also has the SanDisk Memory Zone app that enables you to view, access and back up your files in one location.

The Micro SD Card currently sells on Amazon India for Rs 329 for 16GB variant, Rs 488 for 32GB, Rs 849 for 64GB, Rs 1429 for 128GB, Rs 2,994 for 200GB, Rs 3427 for 256GB, Rs 4999 for 400GB and Rs 19,299 for 512GB variant.