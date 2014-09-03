Win Q900s

Xolo Win Q900s

Price :

Rs. 4270

Product Features :

  • Launch : 03 September, 2014
  • Operating System : Windows 8.1
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 4.7 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 4.7-inch smartphone with One Glass Solution (OGS) powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.2 GHz Quad Core processor and 1 GB RAM .

Display

Type

HD IPS (16M colors)
Resolution

1280 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

312 ppi

Screen Size

4.7 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

8 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (Autofocus, PureCel sensor)
Front Camera

2 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1800 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

23 hrs

Standby Time

263 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

135.8 x 67.2 x 7.2 mm

Weight

100 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.2 GHz (Chipset: MSM 8212, Qualcomm Snapdragon(TM) 200)
Operating System

Windows 8.1

Connectivity

Network

3G, 2G (WCDMA:2100 GSM: 850/900/1800/1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

Yes

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, AMR-NB, AAC LC)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, H263,H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Magnetometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Microsoft Apps like MS Office , Skype , Bing ; Linkedin , Makemytrip , Facebook , Subway surfer , IRCTC , Bookmyshow , Zomato)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch, 5 fingers supported, One Glass Solution, Scratch Resistant Dragon Trail Glass)

