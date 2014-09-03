You might like this
Xolo Win Q900s
Price :
Rs. 4270
|
Rs. 4270
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 03 September, 2014
- Operating System :Windows 8.1
- Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 1800 mAh
- Display : 4.7 inches
- Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 4.7-inch smartphone with One Glass Solution (OGS) powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.2 GHz Quad Core processor and 1 GB RAM .
Display
|Type
|
HD IPS (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
1280 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
312 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
8 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (Autofocus, PureCel sensor)
|Front Camera
|
2 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1800 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
23 hrs
|Standby Time
|
263 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
135.8 x 67.2 x 7.2 mm
|Weight
|
100 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.2 GHz (Chipset: MSM 8212, Qualcomm Snapdragon(TM) 200)
|Operating System
|
Windows 8.1
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 2G (WCDMA:2100 GSM: 850/900/1800/1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AMR-NB, AAC LC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, H263,H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Magnetometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Microsoft Apps like MS Office , Skype , Bing ; Linkedin , Makemytrip , Facebook , Subway surfer , IRCTC , Bookmyshow , Zomato)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch, 5 fingers supported, One Glass Solution, Scratch Resistant Dragon Trail Glass)
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement