Q520s

Xolo Q520s

Price :

Rs. 5937

Product Features :

  • Launch : 28 January, 2015
  • Operating System : Android 4.4
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
  • Battery : 1820 mAh
  • Display : 4 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Rs. 5937

Description

A 4 inch dual sim Smartphone powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT 6582M processor and runs on Android 4.4 (KitKat).

Display

Type

IPS-LCD

Resolution

480 x 854 pixels

Pixel Density

233 ppi

Screen Size

4 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

4 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (Scene detection & tuning, Face recognition , Panaroma, Geo tagging, best shot, Smile shot ,HDR,Multi angle view, Face beauty)
Front Camera

VGA

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

1820 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

19 hrs

Standby Time

610 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

123 x 63.8 x 9.7 mm

Weight

134 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.3 GHz (MediaTek MT6582M)
Operating System

Android 4.4 (Kitkat)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 2G (WCDMA:2100 GSM: 900/1800/1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, AMR-NB, Wav, AAC, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, H263,H.264, .MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google+, WhatsApp)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
It offers a 4 inch display, quad core processor and an 1820 mAh battery.

Xolo Image gallery

Latest Xolo Mobiles

Xolo Video gallery

