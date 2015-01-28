You might like this
Xolo Q520s
Product Features :
- Launch : 28 January, 2015
- Operating System :Android 4.4
- Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 1820 mAh
- Display : 4 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 4 inch dual sim Smartphone powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT 6582M processor and runs on Android 4.4 (KitKat).
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD
|Resolution
|
480 x 854 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
233 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (Scene detection & tuning, Face recognition , Panaroma, Geo tagging, best shot, Smile shot ,HDR,Multi angle view, Face beauty)
|Front Camera
|
VGA
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1820 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
19 hrs
|Standby Time
|
610 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
123 x 63.8 x 9.7 mm
|Weight
|
134 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.3 GHz (MediaTek MT6582M)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.4 (Kitkat)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 2G (WCDMA:2100 GSM: 900/1800/1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AMR-NB, Wav, AAC, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, H263,H.264, .MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google+, WhatsApp)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
