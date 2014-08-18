You might like this
Xolo Q510s
Product Features :
- Launch : 18 August, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.4
- Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 1500 mAh
- Display : 4 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 4 inch dual sim smartphone with 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, Android 4.4 (KitKat), 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
480 x 800 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
233 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
8 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (2592 x 1944 Pixels, Scene detection & tuning, Face Recognition, Panorama, Geo tagging, Best shot, Smile shot, HDR)
|Front Camera
|
VGA (Operator video calling)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1500 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
15 hrs
|Standby Time
|
390 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
128 x 63 x 8.98 mm
|Weight
|
131 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.3 GHz (Chipset: MediaTek MTK6582M)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.4 (Kitkat)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 2G (WCDMA:2100 GSM: 900/1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AMR-NB, Wav, AAC, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, Yahoo!, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google+, WhatsApp)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch, 2 point touch supported)
