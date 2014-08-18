  • 14:32 Mar 30, 2020
Q510s

Xolo Q510s

Price :

Rs. 6999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 18 August, 2014
  • Operating System : Android 4.4
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
  • Battery : 1500 mAh
  • Display : 4 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 4 inch dual sim smartphone with 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, Android 4.4 (KitKat), 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

480 x 800 pixels

Pixel Density

233 ppi

Screen Size

4 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

8 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (2592 x 1944 Pixels, Scene detection & tuning, Face Recognition, Panorama, Geo tagging, Best shot, Smile shot, HDR)
Front Camera

VGA (Operator video calling)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

1500 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

15 hrs

Standby Time

390 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

128 x 63 x 8.98 mm

Weight

131 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.3 GHz (Chipset: MediaTek MTK6582M)
Operating System

Android 4.4 (Kitkat)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 2G (WCDMA:2100 GSM: 900/1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, AMR-NB, Wav, AAC, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, Yahoo!, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google+, WhatsApp)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch, 2 point touch supported)

