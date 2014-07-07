You might like this
Xolo Q500s IPS
Product Features :
- Launch : 07 July, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.4.2
- Processor :
- Battery : 1500 mAh
- Display : 4 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
Xolo Q500s IPS is a 4-inch smartphone powered by 1.3 GHz, Dual Core Processor, 512 MB RAM and 5 MP Camera.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD
|Resolution
|
480 x 800 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
233 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (Face recognition (For focussing as well as in Gallery), Geo tagging, Burst shot, Panaroma, HDR, Smile shot)
|Front Camera
|
0.3 MP (Operator Video Calling)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1500 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
16.1 hrs
|Standby Time
|
700.9 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
125 x 63.2 x 8.98 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 2G ( GSM 850 / 1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AMR-NB, AAC, AAC+, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, H263, H.264, .MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
