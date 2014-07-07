  • 01:15 Feb 05, 2020
Q500s IPS

Xolo Q500s IPS

Rs. 6897

Description

Xolo Q500s IPS is a 4-inch smartphone powered by 1.3 GHz, Dual Core Processor, 512 MB RAM and 5 MP Camera.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD

Resolution

480 x 800 pixels

Pixel Density

233 ppi

Screen Size

4 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

4 GB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (Face recognition (For focussing as well as in Gallery), Geo tagging, Burst shot, Panaroma, HDR, Smile shot)
Front Camera

0.3 MP (Operator Video Calling)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1500 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

16.1 hrs

Standby Time

700.9 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

125 x 63.2 x 8.98 mm

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 2G ( GSM 850 / 1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, AMR-NB, AAC, AAC+, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, H263, H.264, .MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

