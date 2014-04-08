You might like this
Xolo Q1010i
Product Features :
- Launch : 08 April, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.2
- Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 2250 mAh
- Display : 5 inches
- Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
Xolo Q1010i is a 5-inch smartphone powered by quad-core 1.3 GHz processor and 1 GB RAM.
Display
|Type
|
HD IPS
|Resolution
|
1280 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
294 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
8 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (Exmor R Sensor, Scene detection & tuning, High Dynamic Range (HDR), Low Light enhancement, Face recognition (For focussing as well as in Gallery), Vertical & Horizontal Panorama capture, Geo tagging)
|Front Camera
|
2 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2250 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
19 hrs
|Standby Time
|
732 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
143.6 x 72.2 x 8.3 mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.3 GHz (Chipset - MTK 6582)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean, upgradable to 4.4 Kitkat)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 WCDMA:900/2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (5pin)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, MIDI, 3GPP, AMR-NB, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, 3GP, .MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Facebook)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (One Glass Solution, 5 fingers supported, Asahi Scratch Resistent Glass)
