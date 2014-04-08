Q1010i

Xolo Q1010i

Price :

Rs. 13499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 08 April, 2014
  • Operating System : Android 4.2
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.3 GHz
  • Battery : 2250 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 1280 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

Xolo Q1010i is a 5-inch smartphone powered by quad-core 1.3 GHz processor and 1 GB RAM.

Display

Type

HD IPS

Resolution

1280 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

294 ppi

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

8 GB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (Exmor R Sensor, Scene detection & tuning, High Dynamic Range (HDR), Low Light enhancement, Face recognition (For focussing as well as in Gallery), Vertical & Horizontal Panorama capture, Geo tagging)
Front Camera

2 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2250 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

19 hrs

Standby Time

732 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

143.6 x 72.2 x 8.3 mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.3 GHz (Chipset - MTK 6582)
Operating System

Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean, upgradable to 4.4 Kitkat)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 WCDMA:900/2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (5pin)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, MIDI, 3GPP, AMR-NB, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, 3GP, .MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Facebook)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (One Glass Solution, 5 fingers supported, Asahi Scratch Resistent Glass)

