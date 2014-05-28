A500S Lite

Xolo A500S Lite

Price :

Rs. 5999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 28 May, 2014
  • Operating System : Android 4.2
  • Processor : Dual Core 1.3 GHz
  • Battery : 1400 mAh
  • Display : 4 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 3 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

The Xolo A500s Lite with premium leather finish back panel comes with a 4 inch IPS display, 1.3 Ghz dual core processor and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean OS.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (256 K)
Resolution

480 x 800 pixels

Pixel Density

233 ppi

Screen Size

4 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

4 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

3 MP (Scene detection & tuning, Face recognition (For focussing as well as in Gallery), Geo tagging, Burst shot)
Front Camera

0.3 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1400 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

16 hrs

Standby Time

520 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

127 x 63 x 9.2 mm

Weight

129 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Dual Core 1.3 GHz (Chipset: MTK 6572)
Operating System

Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 900, GSM 1800 HSDPA 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, AMR-NB, Wav, AAC, AAC+, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, DivX, MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, Yahoo!, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch up to 2 fingers)

