Xolo A500S Lite
Price :
Rs. 5999
|
Rs. 5999
Product Features :
- Launch : 28 May, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.2
- Processor : Dual Core 1.3 GHz
- Battery : 1400 mAh
- Display : 4 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
The Xolo A500s Lite with premium leather finish back panel comes with a 4 inch IPS display, 1.3 Ghz dual core processor and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean OS.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (256 K)
|Resolution
|
480 x 800 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
233 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3 MP (Scene detection & tuning, Face recognition (For focussing as well as in Gallery), Geo tagging, Burst shot)
|Front Camera
|
0.3 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1400 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
16 hrs
|Standby Time
|
520 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
127 x 63 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|
129 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Dual Core 1.3 GHz (Chipset: MTK 6572)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 900, GSM 1800 HSDPA 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM + GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AMR-NB, Wav, AAC, AAC+, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, DivX, MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, Yahoo!, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch up to 2 fingers)
