Redmi Y3 3GB

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 3GB

Price :

Rs. 10999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 24 April, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 3300 mAh
  • Display : 6.26 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 has a 6-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor with Adreno 512 GPU. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD.

 

As far as camera is concerned, Redmi Y3 houses a dual camera setup with combination of 12-megapixel as primary camera with PDAF, LED Flash and 5-megapixel secondary camera for AI portrait shots. For the front, the device has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. It runs on Android 9.1 Pie operating system with MIUI 9.5 and is backed up by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. Connectivity options include VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS With A-GPS and a micoUSB port.

Display

Type

HD+ (2.5D curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Pixel Density

280 ppi

Screen Size

6.26 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 2MP

Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3300 mAh (Li-poly)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with Adreno 512 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie with MIUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (AAC, AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (H.264, H.263, MPEG-4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Digtal Compass, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update to Redmi K20 Pro, Note 7, Note 7S, Redmi Y3

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update to Redmi K20 Pro, Note 7, Note 7S, Redmi Y3

The update on the Redmi Note 7, Note 7S and Redmi Y3 is based on Android Pie while the Redmi K20 Pro now gets an upgrade to Android 10.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 get MIUI 10.3.6.0 update in India

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 get MIUI 10.3.6.0 update in India

The update comes with version number MIUI v10.3.6.0 for both the devices.

Redmi Y3 to be available for open sale starting 6th June

Redmi Y3 to be available for open sale starting 6th June

Recently, we have reported that the Redmi Y3 is available for purchase through offline stores as well.

Redmi Y3 with 32MP selfie camera now available via offline stores

Redmi Y3 with 32MP selfie camera now available via offline stores

Till now the Redmi Y3 smartphone was available exclusively on Amazon India.

Redmi Y3 first sale today at Amazon, comes with 32MP selfie camera

Redmi Y3 first sale today at Amazon, comes with 32MP selfie camera

Redmi Y3 comes in three different color options Prime Black, Bold Red and Elegent Blue.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with 32MP selfie camera, Redmi 7 launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with 32MP selfie camera, Redmi 7 launched in India

The Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 are equipped with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 450nits brightness.

Redmi Y3 spotted with 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 ahead of launch on April 24

Redmi Y3 spotted with 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 ahead of launch on April 24

The Redmi Y3 will be the successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 smartphone which was launched last year in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 latest teaser shows its durability, design

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 latest teaser shows its durability, design

Just ahead of launch, the company has shared a video that gives us some hint of the design and the phone's durability.

Redmi Y3 'Notify Me' option goes live on Amazon

Redmi Y3 'Notify Me' option goes live on Amazon

Redmi Y3 will be a selfie-centric smartphone which will feature a 32 MP front-facing snapper.

