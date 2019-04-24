Description

The Xiaomi Redmi Y3 has a 6-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor with Adreno 512 GPU. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD.

As far as camera is concerned, Redmi Y3 houses a dual camera setup with combination of 12-megapixel as primary camera with PDAF, LED Flash and 5-megapixel secondary camera for AI portrait shots. For the front, the device has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. It runs on Android 9.1 Pie operating system with MIUI 9.5 and is backed up by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. Connectivity options include VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS With A-GPS and a micoUSB port.