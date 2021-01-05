Redmi Note 9T 5G
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Redmi Note 9T will feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a punch hole style front camera. The smartphone will include a side-mounted fingerprint.

 

The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor along with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.2 Storage. The storage will be expandable up to 512GB.

 

Redmi Note 9T will feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device will have a 13MP selfie camera.

 

It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Display

Type

LCD (FHD+, 60Hz refresh rate, punch hole style cutout, 450 nits brightness)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV, 2MP macro lens.)
Front Camera

13 MP

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

161.96 x 77.25 x 9.2 mm

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core (MediaTek Dimensity 800U, Mali-G57 MC3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (based on MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

