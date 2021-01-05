You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Redmi Note 9T will feature a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a punch hole style front camera. The smartphone will include a side-mounted fingerprint.
The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor along with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.2 Storage. The storage will be expandable up to 512GB.
Redmi Note 9T will feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device will have a 13MP selfie camera.
It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.
Display
|Type
|
LCD (FHD+, 60Hz refresh rate, punch hole style cutout, 450 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV, 2MP macro lens.)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
161.96 x 77.25 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|
199 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core (MediaTek Dimensity 800U, Mali-G57 MC3 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (based on MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
