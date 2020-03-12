You might like this
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB
Price :
Rs. 18999
Product Features :
- Launch : 12 March, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5020 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. The phone is backed by a 5020mAh battery and it runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Dot Display with 20:9 cinema screen)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP (Quad Camera - 64MP rear camera, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12 micron pixel size, 2MP depth sensor and 5MP camera for 2cm macro photography)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5020 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
IR Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
