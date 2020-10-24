Description

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. The display and the rear glass are protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.

The phone is backed by a 4,820mAh battery and it runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Redmi Note 9 Pro also sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, NFC, an IP53 rating, dual stereo speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and more.