Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4820 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. The display and the rear glass are protected with Gorilla Glass 5.
The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.
The phone is backed by a 4,820mAh battery and it runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.
Redmi Note 9 Pro also sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, NFC, an IP53 rating, dual stereo speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and more.
Display
|Type
|
LCD (FHD+, 450 Nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB, 8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 Primary Sensor with f/1.75 aperture, 8MP Wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FOV, 2MP Depth Sensor, 2MP Macro camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4820 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
165.38 x 76.8 x 9 mm
|Weight
|
215 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (with Kryo 570 CPU, Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (with AAC, LDAC, LHDC codec support)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 4, WiFi 5 with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
