Redmi Note 9 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Redmi Note 9 5G, as the name suggests will support 5G connectivity. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and a punch hole style front camera. 

 

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor along with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 Storage. 

 

Redmi Note 9 5G has a triple camera setup on the back in a circular module similar to Note 9 Pro, and features a 48MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the device has a 13MP selfie camera. 

 

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and WiFi 5. 

Display

Type

LCD (FHD+, 60Hz refresh rate, punch hole style cutout, 450 nits brightness)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 6 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV, 2MP macro lens.)
Front Camera

13 MP

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

161.96 x 77.25 x 9.2 mm

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core (MediaTek Dimensity 800U, Mali-G57 MC3 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (based on MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

