Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Redmi Note 9 5G, as the name suggests will support 5G connectivity. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and a punch hole style front camera.
The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor along with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 Storage.
Redmi Note 9 5G has a triple camera setup on the back in a circular module similar to Note 9 Pro, and features a 48MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the device has a 13MP selfie camera.
It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and WiFi 5.
Display
|Type
|
LCD (FHD+, 60Hz refresh rate, punch hole style cutout, 450 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB ( UFS 2.2 Storage)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV, 2MP macro lens.)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
161.96 x 77.25 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|
199 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core (MediaTek Dimensity 800U, Mali-G57 MC3 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (based on MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
