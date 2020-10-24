Description

The Redmi Note 9 5G, as the name suggests will support 5G connectivity. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and a punch hole style front camera.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor along with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 Storage.

Redmi Note 9 5G has a triple camera setup on the back in a circular module similar to Note 9 Pro, and features a 48MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the device has a 13MP selfie camera.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and WiFi 5.