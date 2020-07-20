Redmi Note 9 4GB + 64GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 4GB + 64GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5020 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display full HD+ with 1080 x2340 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is also a fingerprint sensor available at the back. It is powered by 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It has microSD card support for expansion up to 512GB. It is the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 8nm SoC.

The Redmi Note 9 will have a square shaped quad camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a 13-megapixel front camera.

Redmi Note 9 ships with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box and it houses a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear cameras with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, PDAF, EIS, 0.8 micron pixel size, LED flash, EIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens wtith f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5020 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.38 x 77.2 x 8.95mm

Weight

205 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, IR Sensor, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

