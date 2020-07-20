You might like this
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 4GB + 64GB
Price :
Rs. 11999
Product Features :
- Launch : 20 July, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5020 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display full HD+ with 1080 x2340 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is also a fingerprint sensor available at the back. It is powered by 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It has microSD card support for expansion up to 512GB. It is the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 8nm SoC.
The Redmi Note 9 will have a square shaped quad camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a 13-megapixel front camera.
Redmi Note 9 ships with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box and it houses a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear cameras with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, PDAF, EIS, 0.8 micron pixel size, LED flash, EIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens wtith f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5020 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.38 x 77.2 x 8.95mm
|Weight
|
205 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G85)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, IR Sensor, Proximity ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
