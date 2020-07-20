Description

Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display full HD+ with 1080 x2340 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is also a fingerprint sensor available at the back. It is powered by 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It has microSD card support for expansion up to 512GB. It is the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 8nm SoC.



The Redmi Note 9 will have a square shaped quad camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will have a 13-megapixel front camera.



Redmi Note 9 ships with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box and it houses a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging.