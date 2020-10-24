Description

The Redmi Note 9 4G has a completely different design out of the 3 phones launched by the company. It comes with a polycarbonate back panel with a shiny finish and a rectangular camera module.

This phone features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a water-drop style notch on the front that houses the 8MP selfie camera.

Similar to the recently launched Poco M3, the Redmi Note 9 4G is also powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The triple rear-camera system includes a 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is backed by a huge 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.