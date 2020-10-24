Redmi Note 9 4G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 4G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Redmi Note 9 4G has a completely different design out of the 3 phones launched by the company. It comes with a polycarbonate back panel with a shiny finish and a rectangular camera module. 

 

This phone features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a water-drop style notch on the front that houses the 8MP selfie camera. 

 

Similar to the recently launched Poco M3, the Redmi Note 9 4G is also powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

 

The triple rear-camera system includes a 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is backed by a huge 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. 

Display

Type

LCD (FHD+, 60Hz refresh rate, punch hole style cutout, 400 nits brightness)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30fps, 720p upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.3 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core (Snapdragon 662, Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (with 2.4/5Ghz dual band support)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

