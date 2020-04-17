Description

Redmi Note 9 features a full HD+ 6.53-inch display and it houses a minimum rated battery of 4,920mAh capacity. It reveals that the dimensions of the phone are 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9mm. The phone will feature 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options, and 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB onboard storage versions. Redmi Note 9 will ship with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box