Description

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 % screen to body ratio, 3D curved glass design, waterdrop-style notch, TUV Rheinland eye certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will feature Wi-Fi X antenna for a more stable wireless connection. The Indian version comes with dedicated dual SIM and microSD card slots, compared to hybrid SIM in the Chinese version. The Indian version also has built-in Alexa integration.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company's first phone with a 64-megapixel main camera. On the back, there is a quad-camera setup with three lenses aligned vertically in the centre and the fourth sensor placed below the flash. It has an AI quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung Bright GW1 ISOCELL sensor, 8-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera that supports AI beauty.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. For the gaming experience, Xiaomi has also added liquid cooling support in the smartphone. Other gaming-centric features in the phone include the Game Turbo 2.0 mode. The smartphone runs on Android 9 based on MIUI 10 and packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.