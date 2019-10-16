  • 19:27 Jan 18, 2020
Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB + 64GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB + 64GB

Price :

Rs. 13999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 October, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 % screen to body ratio, 3D curved glass design, waterdrop-style notch, TUV Rheinland eye certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.  The Redmi Note 8 Pro will feature Wi-Fi X antenna for a more stable wireless connection. The Indian version comes with dedicated dual SIM and microSD card slots, compared to hybrid SIM in the Chinese version. The Indian version also has built-in Alexa integration.

 

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company's first phone with a 64-megapixel main camera. On the back, there is a quad-camera setup with three lenses aligned vertically in the centre and the fourth sensor placed below the flash. It has an AI quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung Bright GW1 ISOCELL sensor, 8-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera that supports AI beauty.

 

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. For the gaming experience, Xiaomi has also added liquid cooling support in the smartphone. Other gaming-centric features in the phone include the Game Turbo 2.0 mode. The smartphone runs on Android 9 based on MIUI 10 and packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (3D curved glass design, TUV Rheinland eye certification, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

409 ppi

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera - 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72 inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12 micron pixel size, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera for 2cm macro with 1.75 micron pixe)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

161.3x76.4x8.8mm

Weight

199 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, IR Sensor, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

The new update brings a new security patch along with other improvements.

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Shadow Black, Gama Green, Electric Blue and Halo White colour options in India.

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, and Redmi 8 will be available at any time of the day on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi.com, and offline stores.

MIUI 11 update for Redmi Note 8 Pro is still based on Android 9 Pie and not the latest Android 10.

With this, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is now available in four colour options - Electric Blue, Shadow Black, Gama Green, and Halo White.

it is not currently known if the new colour option of Redmi Note 8 Pro will launch in other markets including India or not.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 11 update also bumps up the Android security version to October 2019.

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Shadow Black, Gama Green, and Halo White colour options in India.

So, which one has better cameras? Let’s find out in this camera comparison.

For Rs 13,999, with whom does the Moto G8 Plus compete in the Indian market?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Shadow Black, Gama Green, and Halo White colour options.

Alongside the Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi has also introduced MIUI 11 in India.

We have used the device for a while now and here are our thoughts on the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

