You might like this
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB + 64GB
Price :
Rs. 13999
|
Rs. 13999
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 October, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.05GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 % screen to body ratio, 3D curved glass design, waterdrop-style notch, TUV Rheinland eye certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will feature Wi-Fi X antenna for a more stable wireless connection. The Indian version comes with dedicated dual SIM and microSD card slots, compared to hybrid SIM in the Chinese version. The Indian version also has built-in Alexa integration.
The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company's first phone with a 64-megapixel main camera. On the back, there is a quad-camera setup with three lenses aligned vertically in the centre and the fourth sensor placed below the flash. It has an AI quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung Bright GW1 ISOCELL sensor, 8-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera that supports AI beauty.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. For the gaming experience, Xiaomi has also added liquid cooling support in the smartphone. Other gaming-centric features in the phone include the Game Turbo 2.0 mode. The smartphone runs on Android 9 based on MIUI 10 and packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (3D curved glass design, TUV Rheinland eye certification, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
409 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera - 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72 inch Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12 micron pixel size, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera for 2cm macro with 1.75 micron pixe)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
161.3x76.4x8.8mm
|Weight
|
199 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.05GHz (MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, IR Sensor, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Xiaomi News
Xiaomi Reviews
Xiaomi Video Gallery
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement