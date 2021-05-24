Redmi Note 8 2021
Rumoured Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.39 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Redmi Note 8 2021 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Helio G85 SoC. The phone comes with an option to expand the storage up to 256GBvia MicroSD card.

 

For the optics, it has an AI quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as the primary sensor, an 8-megapixels 120 degree super wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixels depth of field lens along with Dual LED Flash. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter that supports AI beauty. The phone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12 and comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 22.5W charging,

 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90% screen-to-body ratio, TUV Rheinland eye protection and aspect ratio of 19:5:5)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

409 ppi

Screen Size

6.39 inches (double-sided 2.5D glass design and 5th generation Gorilla glass protection)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Cameras: 48MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.79 aperture, Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor, PDAF, EIS, 8MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12?m pixel size, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera for 2cm macro with 1.75?m pixel size, f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

13 MP (AI beauty, f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (Dual LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30/60/120fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (22.5W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.4×75.6×9.3mm

Weight

198 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Helio G85 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11 (Pie, MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Hybrid Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, IR Sensor, Proximity (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

