Description

Redmi Note 8 2021 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Helio G85 SoC. The phone comes with an option to expand the storage up to 256GBvia MicroSD card.

For the optics, it has an AI quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as the primary sensor, an 8-megapixels 120 degree super wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixels depth of field lens along with Dual LED Flash. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter that supports AI beauty. The phone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12 and comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 22.5W charging,