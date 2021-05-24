You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.39 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Redmi Note 8 2021 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Helio G85 SoC. The phone comes with an option to expand the storage up to 256GBvia MicroSD card.
For the optics, it has an AI quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as the primary sensor, an 8-megapixels 120 degree super wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixels depth of field lens along with Dual LED Flash. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter that supports AI beauty. The phone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12 and comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 22.5W charging,
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90% screen-to-body ratio, TUV Rheinland eye protection and aspect ratio of 19:5:5)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
409 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.39 inches (double-sided 2.5D glass design and 5th generation Gorilla glass protection)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Cameras: 48MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.79 aperture, Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor, PDAF, EIS, 8MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12?m pixel size, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera for 2cm macro with 1.75?m pixel size, f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP (AI beauty, f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30/60/120fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (22.5W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.4×75.6×9.3mm
|Weight
|
198 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Helio G85 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Pie, MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, IR Sensor, Proximity (Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
