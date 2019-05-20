  • 01:20 Feb 01, 2020
Redmi Note 7S 3GB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S 3GB

Price :

Rs. 9999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 May, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S comes with 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display having 19.5:9 aspect ratio with 450 nits brightness,and 84 percent NTSC colour gamut. The display of the phone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7S has a dual camera setup with 48-megapixel sensor with a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has 13-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

 

It comes equipped with 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU and 3GB of RAM alongside 32GB of storage. The storage space can be expanded further up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is backed up by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 4 support. On the Connectivity front, it has 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm and weighs 186 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

409 ppi

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP (Dual Rear camera: 48MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.79 aperture, 1/2 inch Samsung GM1 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, PDAF, EIS, 5MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 micron pixel size)
Front Camera

13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12micron pixel size)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30/60/120fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm

Weight

186 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, Adreno 512 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (Hybrid Slot)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Android 10 update soon

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Android 10 update soon

The company is expected to roll out the latest update to both the smartphones soon.

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update to Redmi K20 Pro, Note 7, Note 7S, Redmi Y3

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update to Redmi K20 Pro, Note 7, Note 7S, Redmi Y3

The update on the Redmi Note 7, Note 7S and Redmi Y3 is based on Android Pie while the Redmi K20 Pro now gets an upgrade to Android 10.

Redmi K20 Pro to start from Rs 24,999 for a limited period

Redmi K20 Pro to start from Rs 24,999 for a limited period

Redmi K20 Pro will be available for a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB+128GB model during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The high-end 8GB+256GB version can also be expected to get a similar treatment and could start for Rs 27,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7s new MIUI 10 update brings August security patch and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7s new MIUI 10 update brings August security patch and more

The update comes with version number MIUI V10.3.7.0.PFGINXM and it is around 382MB in size.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Astro White colour variant announced in India

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Astro White colour variant announced in India

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has today released a teaser announcing the launch of the new colour variant of its most popular Redmi Note 7 series.

LG W30 vs Redmi Note 7s: Can LG make a difference in India?

LG W30 vs Redmi Note 7s: Can LG make a difference in India?

LG and Xiaomi are offering the LG W30 and Redmi Note 7S, both of which offer good cameras, mid-range performance, large battery, latest Android firmware and premium design for a budget pricing. Does the LG W30 pitch anything different to what Redmi offers? Let’s talk about that.

Redmi Note 7S to be available for open sale starting today midnight

Redmi Note 7S to be available for open sale starting today midnight

Redmi Note 7S comes in Onyx Black, Blue Sapphire, and Ruby Red colour options.

Redmi Note 7S now available via offline stores, next online sale set for May 29

Redmi Note 7S now available via offline stores, next online sale set for May 29

Redmi Note 7S comes in three color options - Onyx Black, Blue Sapphire, and Ruby Red.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to go on sale today via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to go on sale today via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S comes in Sapphire Blue, Oxny Black, and Ruby Red colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is going to be phased out in India soon, will be replaced by Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is going to be phased out in India soon, will be replaced by Redmi Note 7S

This comes as a surprise for many as the company is phasing out a smartphone, which was launched just three months before.

Redmi Note 7S with 48MP rear camera launched in India

Redmi Note 7S with 48MP rear camera launched in India

The major highlight of the smartphone is the new 48-megapixel sensor, which is also present on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi Note 7s First Impressions: The Cheapest 48MP camera phone in India

Redmi Note 7s First Impressions: The Cheapest 48MP camera phone in India

With this, Xiaomi has introduced the cheapest smartphone in the country that comes with a massive 48-megapixel sensor.

