Description

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S comes with 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display having 19.5:9 aspect ratio with 450 nits brightness,and 84 percent NTSC colour gamut. The display of the phone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7S has a dual camera setup with 48-megapixel sensor with a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has 13-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

It comes equipped with 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU and 3GB of RAM alongside 32GB of storage. The storage space can be expanded further up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is backed up by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 4 support. On the Connectivity front, it has 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm and weighs 186 grams.