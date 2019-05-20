You might like this
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S 3GB
Product Features :
- Launch : 20 May, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S comes with 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display having 19.5:9 aspect ratio with 450 nits brightness,and 84 percent NTSC colour gamut. The display of the phone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7S has a dual camera setup with 48-megapixel sensor with a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has 13-megapixel selfie sensor as well.
It comes equipped with 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU and 3GB of RAM alongside 32GB of storage. The storage space can be expanded further up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is backed up by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 4 support. On the Connectivity front, it has 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm and weighs 186 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
409 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP (Dual Rear camera: 48MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.79 aperture, 1/2 inch Samsung GM1 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, PDAF, EIS, 5MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 micron pixel size)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12micron pixel size)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30/60/120fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|
186 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, Adreno 512 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, MIUI 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid Slot)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
